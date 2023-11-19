Last year I bought a Pentax 6×7 from a friend for a very very good price – but I left the chunky medium format … So we set his ISO to 200 as I was shooting with Kodak Gold 200 120 film, and then set …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- I shot a roll of Kodak Gold 120 film on a Pentax 6×7 without a light meter - November 19, 2023
- Costco is selling gold. Is it worth buying? - November 19, 2023
- Air Jordan 1 Low “Navy Red Gold” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored - November 19, 2023