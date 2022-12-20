The bullish cup and handle pattern in the gold chart suggests a potential gold price recovery in mid-2023. Check out the three gold majors I suggest buying.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- I Suggest These 3 Gold Majors For A Possible 2023 Rebound - December 20, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to recapture $1,800 to extend the renewed upside - December 20, 2022
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices gain by Rs 280 as dollar eases - December 20, 2022