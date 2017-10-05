If Gold Prices Stay At These Levels, There Will Be a Problem – Joe Mazumdar

With gold price trading at current levels, below $1,300 an ounce, one geologist says we may be running out of gold. “If the gold price stays at these levels, there’s not enough quality ounces,” Exploration Insights’ Joe Mazumdar told Kitco News at …
