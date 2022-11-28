And as that happened, the price approached its top. All three previous important tops that we saw this year were accompanied by this indication. We also see it right now. Even more interestingly, the volume levels that have just been seen are similar to the ones that accompanied previous tops.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold at more than one-week high as dollar slips - November 28, 2022
- Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates - November 28, 2022
- Aris Mining: Mid-Tier Gold Producer With A Lot Of Value - November 28, 2022