IG Gold (IGG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $7,502.00 worth of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges - March 23, 2022
- Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) - March 23, 2022
- Stocks fall with rising oil price, bond yields dip, gold up - March 23, 2022