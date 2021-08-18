Ignorance Always Backfires. Pay Attention to Gold Miners!

Juniors, as well as senior mining stocks, are very weak compared to gold, which means that they are not reacting to gold’s gains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to extend sideways grind below $1,800 ahead of FOMC - August 18, 2021
- Gold futures move lower, with Fed minutes on deck - August 18, 2021
- Gold prices drop by Rs 307 to Rs 47,276 per 10 gm ahead of FOMC minutes; silver falls by Rs 595 - August 18, 2021