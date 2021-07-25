Chase Kalisz got things rolling, claiming the first U.S. gold at the Olympic pool. By the time the morning was done, the powerhouse team had six medals. “I’m happy to be here and kick the U.S. off,” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
‘I’m forever grateful’: Gold medalist Chase Kalisz talks Michael Phelps’ impact
Chase Kalisz got things rolling, claiming the first U.S. gold at the Olympic pool. By the time the morning was done, the powerhouse team had six medals. “I’m happy to be here and kick the U.S. off,” …