We don’t wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Crater Gold Mining Limited (ASX:CGN) for five whole years – as the share price tanked 90%. And we doubt long term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Imagine Owning Crater Gold Mining (ASX:CGN) And Trying To Stomach The 90% Share Price Drop
We don’t wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Crater Gold Mining Limited (ASX:CGN) for five whole years – as the share price tanked 90%. And we doubt long term …