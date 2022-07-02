Import tax on gold hiked, prices see biggest jump in 4 months

India has raised its basic import duty on gold, pushing domestic prices sharply higher today. The basic import duty on yellow metal has been hiked to 12.5% from 7.5%, the government said in a …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
