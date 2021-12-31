Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) (the “Company”) wishes to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on December 2, 2021 (the “Offering”). The Company issued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Independence Gold Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $1,787,500 Non-Brokered Private Placement - December 31, 2021
- Gold, Inflation Divorce Hands Bullion Bulls Biggest Annual Loss Since 2015 - December 31, 2021
- Leopard Lake Gold Announces Closing of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement - December 31, 2021