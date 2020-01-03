MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s gold imports in 2019 fell 12% from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as retail buying faltered in the second half after local prices rallied to a record high, a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India 2019 gold imports hits three year low as record high prices dent demand - January 3, 2020
- Gold Climbs as Middle East Tensions Rise After U.S. Airstrike - January 2, 2020
- Gold edges up on weaker dollar, set for 4th weekly gain - January 2, 2020