Evidence of weaker appetite in a country where gold is used in everything from investment to wedding gifts could drag on global prices that have been hovering near their highest in three weeks. India is the word’s No.2 consumer of gold behind China.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Q3 Global Gold Demand Falls 9%, Hits 8-Year Low – WGC - November 9, 2017
- India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017 -WGC - November 9, 2017
- Gold little-changed; palladium holds near multi-year peaks - November 9, 2017