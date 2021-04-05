Indian firms that lend against gold are cutting tenors and seeking more collateral to protect against the plunge in prices of the precious metal.Market leader Muthoot Finance Ltd. has been offering …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
India Gold Lenders Cut Tenor, Watch Collateral on Price Fall
Indian firms that lend against gold are cutting tenors and seeking more collateral to protect against the plunge in prices of the precious metal.Market leader Muthoot Finance Ltd. has been offering …