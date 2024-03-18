Gold prices fell in India on Monday, according to data from India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold price stood at 65,029 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 275 compared with the INR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India Gold price today: Gold declines, according to MCX data - March 18, 2024
- Closing Bell: K2 Gold Corp down on Monday (KTO) - March 18, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains undeterred by the waning outlook for a rate cut – ANZ - March 18, 2024