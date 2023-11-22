Gold prices rose in India on Wednesday, according to data from India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold price stood at 61,308 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 220 compared with the INR 61,088 it cost on Tuesday. As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 61,330 per 10 gms from INR 61,225 per 10 gms.

