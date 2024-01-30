Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold price stood at 62,514 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 163 compared with the INR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Poh Kong expects 2024 gold prices in US$2,005 – US$2,050 per troy ounce range - January 30, 2024
- India Gold price today: Gold extends uptrend, according to MCX data - January 30, 2024
- Gold Price Consolidates Ahead of Fed’s Decision; EUR/USD Continues to Fall - January 30, 2024