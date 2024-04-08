Gold prices rose in India on Monday, according to data from India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold price stood at 70,850 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 1,482 compared with the INR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Here’s why gold price is rising despite stock market rally - April 8, 2024
- Gold prices surpass ₹71,000 for first time in India - April 8, 2024
- Gold price soar to new heights in Nepali market, silver also surges - April 8, 2024