Gold prices rose in India on Friday, according to data from India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold price stood at 61,436 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 208 compared with the INR 61,228 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, February 16, 2024: Precious metals record hike on MCX - February 16, 2024
- The Gold/Silver Ratio Says Silver Is Still Cheap - February 16, 2024
- India Gold price today: Gold rebounds, according to MCX data - February 16, 2024