India plans to slash the import duty on gold because higher taxes have made it more profitable for smugglers, who can offer hefty discounts and denting the market share of banks and refiners, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India plans to cut gold import duty to arrest smuggling -sources - January 23, 2023
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains as dollar eases - January 23, 2023
- Endeavour 2022 Gold Production at Top End of Forecast Range — Commodity Comment - January 23, 2023