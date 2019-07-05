India, the world’s biggest consumer of gold after China, increased the import tax on the precious metal for the first time since 2013, spurring domestic prices to a record. Shares of jewelers slumped. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
India Raises Taxes on Gold for the First Time in Six Years
India, the world’s biggest consumer of gold after China, increased the import tax on the precious metal for the first time since 2013, spurring domestic prices to a record. Shares of jewelers slumped. …