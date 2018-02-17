India swings to discount as gold price jump hurts demand

(MENAFN – Gulf Times) Physical gold was sold at a discount in India this week for the first time in three weeks as demand for the metal slumped due to a jump in local rates, while the Lunar New Year holiday capped buying at the end of the week elsewhere in …
