MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) – Demand for physical gold in Asia remained tepid this week as high prices kept buyers on the sidelines despite the start of the wedding season in India. Gold is considered an essential part of weddings in India, the world’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India wedding demand lacklustre as gold buyers await price dip - November 10, 2017
- Gold down but lingers near 3-week high amid US tax concerns - November 10, 2017
- Gold Stocks’ Negative Divergence Doesn’t Bode Well For A Rally - November 10, 2017