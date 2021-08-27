India has a fascination for gold. The households in the South Asian market are estimated to have a stash of over 25,000 tons of the precious metal, whose value today is about half of the country’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Indiagold raises $12 million for its gold-focused digital alternative credit platform - August 27, 2021
- Peter Schiff wins debate over whether gold is a better store of value than BTC - August 27, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Room to rise towards $1825? XAU/USD awaits US inflation, Fed’s Powell - August 27, 2021