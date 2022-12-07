Indian entities can hedge their exposure to gold price risk in overseas markets on recognised exchanges in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Gujarat, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Indian entities can hedge gold price risk at IFSC: RBI - December 7, 2022
- Gold, silver price today, Dec 7, 2022: Precious metals witness hike on MCX | Check latest rates here - December 7, 2022
- China boosts gold reserves for the first time in over 3 years in possible attempt to diversify away from dollar - December 7, 2022