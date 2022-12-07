Indian entities can hedge their exposure to gold price risk in overseas markets on recognised exchanges in the International Financial Services Centre, Gujarat, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Indian entities can hedge gold price risk at IFSC, says RBI Guv Das - December 7, 2022
- China Reports Jump in Gold Reserves After More Than 3 Years - December 7, 2022
- China Announces Jump in Gold Reserves After More Than 3 Years - December 7, 2022