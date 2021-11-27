Physical gold demand picked up in major Asian hubs this week helped by a retreat in prices, with dealers in India prepared for a likely spurt in buying as the wedding season gathers pace. With a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Indian gold dealers hope for wedding rush as gold price dip sparks demand - November 27, 2021
- CIBC Boosts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.75 - November 27, 2021
- Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85 - November 27, 2021