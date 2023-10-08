Gold prices witnessed a rise of ₹25 on Sunday, pushing the rates of 22K and 24K gold to ₹5,275 per gram and ₹5,754 per gram respectively, as reported by Goodreturns. In the context of gold, ‘K’ or …
