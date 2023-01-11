Indian gold refiners have nearly stopped imports of gold dore, a semi-pure alloy, as grey market operators offer hefty discounts to market rates and cut into their slender margins, making business a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold climbs 8-month high ahead of U.S. inflation test - January 11, 2023
- Gold Price Today: 11 Jan 2023 – Check latest rates in your city - January 11, 2023
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains Rs 110 to touch Rs 55,800 - January 11, 2023