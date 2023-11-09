Though apprehensions remain over a further increase in prices denting affordability, experts are banking on Indians’ love for gold to outweigh price concerns especially since demand for this precious
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices decline on strong dollar, easing of concerns around the spread of war. - November 9, 2023
- 3 Stocks to Buy as Gold Touches $2,000 an Ounce - November 9, 2023
- Indians’ love for gold amid festivities, weddings to prevail over price concerns - November 9, 2023