Indians Pawning Gold Lifts Lender’s Stock in Reeling Economy

An Indian lender has seen its shares surge during the coronavirus pandemic, in a stark contrast with peers in a nation struggling with mounting bad loans. Its secret sauce: Taking gold as collateral.
