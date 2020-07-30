India’s 2020 gold demand may hit 26-year low as prices rally, says World Gold Council

Lower demand by the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer may limit a rally in global prices, which hit a record high earlier this month, but it could also reduce India’s trade deficit and support …
