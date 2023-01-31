India’s gold consumption in 2022 fell 3 per cent from a year earlier, as a rally in local prices to near-record highs curtailed bullion demand during the key December quarter, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. Lower consumption in the world’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India’s 2022 gold consumption drops 3% as prices rally: WGC - January 31, 2023
- Gold Demand Reached Decade High in 2022 Amid Strong Central Bank Buying - January 31, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: 31 January 2023 – Check latest rates in your city - January 31, 2023