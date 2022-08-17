Global growth headwinds are likely to weigh on India’s exports going forward. However, the trade deficit may narrow (but likely to remain elevated) as commodity prices ease, according to Edelweiss …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 17 August 2022: Gold trades flat ahead of US Fed minutes; MCX support at Rs 51300 - August 17, 2022
- India’s export outlook weak, hawkish central banks may weigh on growth, demand; oil prices, gold imports key - August 17, 2022
- Gold prices today: Precious metals to stay range-bound ahead of FOMC minutes, support around Rs 51,500 - August 17, 2022