India’s gold imports fell by 30% over last year to USD 31.8 billion during April-February 2023, while silver imports rose by 66% over the same period …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India’s gold imports down 30 to USD 32 billion due to high customs duty, global uncertainties - April 9, 2023
- Decoding Impact Of Oil Prices Soar After OPEC+ Surprise Output Cut | Commodity Champions | CNBC-TV18 - April 9, 2023
- Gold Prices In Egypt Fall 2% Affected By Bank Certificates With 19%, 22% Yields – Dailynewsegypt - April 9, 2023