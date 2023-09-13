Gold imports by India, the world’s second-biggest consumer, surged about 40% in August on strong festive buying, a person familiar said, threatening to blow out the trade deficit that has already been high due to rising oil prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India’s Gold Imports Said to Jump in Risk to Wider Trade Deficit - September 13, 2023
- Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors await U.S. data for Fed policy guidance - September 13, 2023
- Gold slides as traders await inflation report - September 13, 2023