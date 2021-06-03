India’s Gold Revamp Pushes On as Spot Trading Inches Closer

India is moving closer toward setting up spot contracts for gold, finalizing rules for trading and providing the world’s second-biggest consumer a firmer grasp over setting the price of bullion.
