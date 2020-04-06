India’s March gold imports hit 6-1/2-year low on record price: Govt source

India’s gold imports plunged more than 73% year-on-year in March to their lowest in 6-1/2 years as record domestic prices and a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus squeezed retail demand …
