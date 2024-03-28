India’s gold imports are anticipated to plummet by over 90% in March, reaching the lowest level since the COVID pandemic. This decline, driven by high prices dampening demand, is expected to be around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today In India (28th March 2024); Check Gold Rate In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Pune, Nagpur - March 27, 2024
- Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,100 - March 27, 2024
- India’s March gold imports set to drop 90% as prices surge - March 27, 2024