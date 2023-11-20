In value terms, October imports nearly doubled to $7.23 billion from $3.7 billion a year earlier, he said. At the start of October, local prices fell to their lowest level in 7 months, providing an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India’s Oct gold imports surge to 31-month high on festive demand - November 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to defend 21-day SMA at $1,975 to sustain the upside - November 20, 2023
- Commodity Capsule| Brent crude oil inch higher; copper price highest in eight weeks; gold slips - November 20, 2023