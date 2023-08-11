When inflation is on the rise, more investors turn to gold for the reasons we get into below. As a result, prices go up, making gold investments more valuable for those who hold them. For example, when inflation rose into the double digits in the 1970s, gold prices rose too — from $35 a share to a whopping $850 per share.
