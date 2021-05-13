A “temporary” inflation rise above 2%. He’s not worrying, and neither should we. Temporary or not, it’s the sign that the U.S. economy has reached a new growth stage. Why? Because inflation has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Inflation Jump Means Company Pricing Power Is Back – So, Buy Growth Stocks, Sell Long-Term Bonds And Take Gold Profits - May 13, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold up on hopes for continued low rates, firm yields cap gains - May 13, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets - May 12, 2021