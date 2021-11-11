That was the jump in the Consumer Price Index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, from last October. Even worse, the Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was up 4.6% – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Hedge against inflation - November 11, 2021
- Inflationary Thursday – Prices Rising Most in 30 Years - November 11, 2021
- Highest US inflation surge sees gold price rise - November 11, 2021