“The flows in Gold ETF during the year 2020-21 was driven by the uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic. Gold prices usually surge during such global events and many investors invested in gold last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Precious Metals Update: We’ll Soon Behold 1800 Gold - April 12, 2021
- Inflow into gold ETFs climbs over 4-fold to Rs 6,900 crore in FY21 - April 12, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as Treasury yields, dollar firm on upbeat U.S. data - April 12, 2021