Prime Minister Narehndra Modi on Friday said the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) launched by him in GIFT City at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will help India set the trend for gold price across …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- International Bullion Exchange will help India set price of gold globally: PM Modi - July 29, 2022
- Russia is plundering gold in Sudan to boost Putin’s war effort in Ukraine - July 29, 2022
- Clermont Meridian Trading Releases Reports on ‘Why Gold Shines After Contraction in US Economy’ - July 29, 2022