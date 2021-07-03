Improved economic outlook, prospects of central bank tightening will prove to be headwinds. But uncertainty on growth, inflation and other tail risks to economic cycle will support gold investment.
International gold prices plunged 7% in June: Where is the yellow metal headed?
