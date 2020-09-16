Zacks Equity Research Shares of Intuit Inc. INTU as the Bull of the Day, Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL asthe Bear of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Retail Sales Quick Analysis: Miserable figures good for gold as fiscal help could come sooner - September 16, 2020
- Intuit, Gildan Activewear, Barrick Gold, QIAGEN and AngloGold Ashanti highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day - September 16, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs further beyond $1970, fresh 2-week tops ahead of FOMC - September 16, 2020