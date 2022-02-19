Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold’s (YRI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James - February 19, 2022
- Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC - February 19, 2022
- Invesco Ltd. Sells 982,857 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) - February 19, 2022