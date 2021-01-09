Invest in Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Series X) from January 11 – Check issue price, online offer

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X) will be opened for the period January 11-15, 2021 with Settlement date January 19, 2021.
