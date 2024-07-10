You should also determine how much you’re willing to invest in gold. Remember that while 1-ounce bars are more affordable than larger denominations, they still represent a significant investment — especially now that the spot price of gold is $2,373.86 per ounce (as of July 10, 2024).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investing in 1-ounce gold bars this July? Here’s how to buy them. - July 10, 2024
- Palladium price today: Palladium is down 0.91% today - July 10, 2024
- Gold Recovers on Brisk Central Bank Demand, Rate Cut Anticipation - July 10, 2024