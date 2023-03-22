Ohan Kayikchyan Ph.D., CFP explains that gold historically has an inverse relationship to the U.S. dollar, saying, “Gold prices tend to go up when the dollar is weak. As a result, many investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Digital Gold May Be Worth Exploring As The Yellow Metal Prices Scale New Highs - March 22, 2023
- Investing in gold? 4 things to know first - March 22, 2023
- What’s next for Gold prices as Fed faces its biggest rate decision since 2008? [Video] - March 22, 2023